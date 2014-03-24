Icahn thinks Herbalife stock still undervalued-CNBC

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
BOSTON, March 24 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the biggest investor in Herbalife, said on Monday that he still thinks the nutrition and weight loss company's stock price is "undervalued" but noted that there could be "rough times" in the short term.
Icahn spoke on cable television network CNBC only hours after Herbalife said it will nominate three board directors proposed by Icahn. Icahn said a gain in today's share price suggests that his involvement in the company is positive.
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017