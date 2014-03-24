版本:
Icahn thinks Herbalife stock still undervalued-CNBC

BOSTON, March 24 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the biggest investor in Herbalife, said on Monday that he still thinks the nutrition and weight loss company's stock price is "undervalued" but noted that there could be "rough times" in the short term.

Icahn spoke on cable television network CNBC only hours after Herbalife said it will nominate three board directors proposed by Icahn. Icahn said a gain in today's share price suggests that his involvement in the company is positive.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
