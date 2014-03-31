UAW union gained 9,000 members in 2013 -filing

DETROIT, March 31 Membership in the United Auto
Workers union rose nearly 9,000 members to 391,415 in 2013, a
fourth consecutive year of small gains for the UAW, according to
an annual filing with the U.S. Department of Labor.
The slight gains in UAW membership came in a year when U.S.
union membership was steady at around 14.5 million, about 11.3
percent of the national work force.
Since a low of 355,191 in 2009, UAW membership has gained 10
percent.
The UAW said the gains were partly due to additional jobs at
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles plants where the union has long been
established.
The UAW also said it took in new members in the gaming
industry in Nevada and Ohio, as well as at auto supplier plants,
including privately held Flex-n-Gate in Arlington, Texas and
Faurecia Interior Systems in Louisville, Kentucky.
The 170 workers at the Faurecia plant gained UAW membership
because the company allowed a majority in support of the union
to be decided by the number who had signed cards supporting the
union rather than by an election.
The UAW in mid-February lost a hotly contested union vote at
Volkswagen AG's in Chattanooga, Tennessee where most
workers signed cards supporting the union. The election result
is being appealed by the UAW. A National Labor Relations Board
hearing is set for April 21.
The UAW also organized graduate students at New York
University last year, the country's only unionized graduate
students at a private U.S. university.
"Workers in the South who are organizing are proving that
Southern workers want and need unions," said Bob King, UAW
president.
