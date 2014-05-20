Brazil beef producer JBS plans food unit IPO to raise $2.26 bln

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
BRASILIA May 20 JBS S.A., Latin America's biggest beef producer, expects to raise about 5 billion reais ($2.26 billion) from an initial public offering by its wholly-owned food processor unit JBS Foods, a company source said on Tuesday.
JBS, which controls leading beef exporter Friboi, said in a securities filing that it plans to launch the IPO on the Novo Mercado segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
($1 = 2.2148 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
