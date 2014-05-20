Brazil beef producer JBS plans food unit IPO to raise $2.26 bln

BRASILIA May 20 JBS S.A., Latin America's biggest beef producer, expects to raise about 5 billion reais ($2.26 billion) from an initial public offering by its wholly-owned food processor unit JBS Foods, a company source said on Tuesday.

JBS, which controls leading beef exporter Friboi, said in a securities filing that it plans to launch the IPO on the Novo Mercado segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

($1 = 2.2148 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio)