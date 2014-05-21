版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 01:55 BJT

Transcanada considers shipping oil by rail from Canada to U.S. -CEO

May 21 Transcanada is in talks with customers about transporting oil by rail from Hardisty in Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.

Transcanada is "absolutely" considering shipping oil by rail across the border, he said on the sidelines of a conference in New York. The company is seeking an alternative to its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, whose approval has been delayed by the U.S. government. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐