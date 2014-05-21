Transcanada considers shipping oil by rail from Canada to U.S. -CEO

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil, SABIC select San Patricio county for proposed petrochemical project on U.S. Gulf Coast
* Exxon Mobil and SABIC select San Patricio county for proposed petrochemical project on u.s. Gulf coast
May 21 Transcanada is in talks with customers about transporting oil by rail from Hardisty in Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.
Transcanada is "absolutely" considering shipping oil by rail across the border, he said on the sidelines of a conference in New York. The company is seeking an alternative to its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, whose approval has been delayed by the U.S. government. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)
MOSCOW, April 19 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday the government would propose that state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa pay out 50 percent of its net profit in dividends under International Financial Reporting Standards.
* Announces recent developments in its evaluation of establishing petrochemical joint venture project with Exxon Mobil in U.S. Gulf Coast