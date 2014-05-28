版本:
Marathon confirms partial shutdown at Garyville, LA refinery due to power loss

May 28 Marathon Petroleum on Wednesday confirmed a partial shutdown of its Garyville, Louisiana, refinery due to power loss.

"As a result of the severe storm this morning, the Garyville refinery experienced some damage and loss of power to part of the refinery," said Angelia Graves, a spokeswoman for the company.

"We are in the process of evaluating the damage and assessing operations, we have made notifications to the appropriate local and federal agencies," she said.

There was no offsite impact, she said. The refinery has the ability to process about 490,000 barrels a day of crude oil. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
