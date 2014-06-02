Marathon granted variance to bring temporary cooling towers to plant

June 2 Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality said it granted Marathon Petroleum Corp a variance to bring temporary cooling towers to its Garyville refinery, the third largest in the nation.

The timeline of installing the towers will be up to Marathon, said Jean Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana DEQ.

A cooling tower at the Garyville plant was damaged in a storm last week. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)