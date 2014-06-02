Marathon granted variance to bring temporary cooling towers to plant

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
June 2 Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality said it granted Marathon Petroleum Corp a variance to bring temporary cooling towers to its Garyville refinery, the third largest in the nation.
The timeline of installing the towers will be up to Marathon, said Jean Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana DEQ.
A cooling tower at the Garyville plant was damaged in a storm last week. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned