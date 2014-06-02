版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 04:30 BJT

Seaway pipeline tie-in work completed June 1 -Enterprise

NEW YORK, June 2 Operations on the Seaway Crude Pipeline resumed June 1, an Enterprise Products Partners L.P. spokesman said on Monday.

The pipeline was under planned maintenance that began May 28 for work related to the tie-in of the Seaway Pipeline and the ECHO storage terminal expansion projects.

Seaway Pipeline is a joint venture between Enterprise and Enbridge Inc.. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐