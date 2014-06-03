版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 3日 星期二 22:31 BJT

T. Rowe's Rogers to step down as manager of $30 bln equity fund

BOSTON, June 3 Baltimore asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said Brian Rogers will step down as manager of its $30 billion Equity Income fund in October 2015 and hand over the reins to John Linehan.

Rogers will remain the company's chief investment officer and chairman of its board of directors, T. Rowe Price said on Tuesday.

In addition, Bill Stromberg, head of equity, will assume leadership of U.S. equity from Linehan, effective immediately, T. Rowe Price said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐