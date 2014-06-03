T. Rowe's Rogers to step down as manager of $30 bln equity fund

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
BOSTON, June 3 Baltimore asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc said Brian Rogers will step down as manager of its $30 billion Equity Income fund in October 2015 and hand over the reins to John Linehan.
Rogers will remain the company's chief investment officer and chairman of its board of directors, T. Rowe Price said on Tuesday.
In addition, Bill Stromberg, head of equity, will assume leadership of U.S. equity from Linehan, effective immediately, T. Rowe Price said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.