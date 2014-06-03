Magellan filling oil storage tanks ahead of BridgeTex start up

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
June 3 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. started filling oil storage tanks at Colorado City, Texas, last weekend ahead of the start up of its 300,000 barrel per day BridgeTex Pipeline, according to Robb Barnes, vice president of Marine Terminals and Crude Oil.
"We will keep filling storage, and work our way to filling the pipeline by late in the second quarter," Barnes said at the Argus North American Crude Transportation Summit.
He said Magellan, who operates the pipeline in partnership with Occidental Petroleum, expects to move barrels to the Houston crude oil market by mid-2014. (Reporting By Kristen Hays, Writing by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,