Miner Agnico-Eagle to buy Mexico-focused explorer Cayden

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
Sept 8 Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd has agreed to buy Cayden Resources Inc, a gold exploration company with projects in Mexico, for C$205 million ($186.84 million) in shares and cash, the two companies said on Monday.
Directors and officers of Cayden, who own around 19.8 percent of its shares, support the transaction, the two miners said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 1.0972 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1