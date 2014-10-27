版本:
BlackRock will lower fees on three fixed income funds -filing

Oct 27 BlackRock is lowering the fees on its Total Return Fund, Low Duration Fund and Core Bond Fund, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday morning.

Institutional shares of the BlackRock Total Return fund will drop to 45 basis points from 52 basis points. Fees for A-shares of the fund will drop to 79 basis points from 83 basis points.

Institutional shares for the BlackRock Core Bond Fund will be 45 basis points, down from 56 basis points.

B-shares of the BlackRock Low Duration Bond Fund will now cost 154 basis points down from 162 basis points, according to the filing.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
