U.S. Steel loss narrowed in third quarter

Oct 28 United States Steel Corp reported a
narrower third-quarter loss on Tuesday as strong demand from the
auto and building industries lifted demand for its products and
supported prices.
But the impact of plant shutdowns and maintenance costs, as
well as the company's ongoing restructuring, continued to weigh
on its financial performance.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker posted a third-quarter net
loss of $207 million, or $1.42 a share, compared with a loss
of $1.79 billion, or $12.38 a share, during the comparable
quarter last year.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $4.6 billion.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)