U.S. Steel loss narrowed in third quarter

Oct 28 United States Steel Corp reported a narrower third-quarter loss on Tuesday as strong demand from the auto and building industries lifted demand for its products and supported prices.

But the impact of plant shutdowns and maintenance costs, as well as the company's ongoing restructuring, continued to weigh on its financial performance.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker posted a third-quarter net loss of $207 million, or $1.42 a share, compared with a loss of $1.79 billion, or $12.38 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $4.6 billion. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)