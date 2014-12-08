版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一

BUZZ-Eneva SA: Defaults on two Credit Suisse loans

** Brazilian power producer's shares down 1.3 percent at 0.74 reais

** Eneva, controlled by Germany's EON SE, says two units default on loans taken from Credit Suisse Group AG

** Both units fall behind on $9.41 mln worth of interest and principal payments on loans, which were taken in April and June 2011

** Eneva, founded and formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, remains in talks with creditors to refinance the debt, including suspending amortizations on some obligations
