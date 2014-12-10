ISDA yet to decide on RadioShack credit event

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association's Credit Determinations Committee said on Wednesday it would reconvene tomorrow to discuss whether a credit event has occurred with respect to struggling electronics retailer RadioShack.

The first meeting to discuss the issue was held today. The Committee - composed of 10 sell-side and five buy-side voting members - is in the process of considering whether a failure-to-pay credit event has occurred.

The question follows the filing of a notice of default on December 1 by a group of lenders led by Salus Capital Partners LLC in connection with a rescue financing package entered into on October 3.

Salus is the administrative agent on RadioShack's December 2018 US$250m second-lien term loan.

If it is determined an event has occurred, it would trigger payout on US$583m in credit default swaps tied to the company's debt.

RadioShack has one high-yield bond outstanding, a 6.75% US$325m senior unsecured bond that matures in 2019 and is trading around 20% of face value. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Paul Kilby)