ISDA yet to decide on RadioShack credit event

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (IFR) - The International Swaps and
Derivatives Association's Credit Determinations Committee said
on Wednesday it would reconvene tomorrow to discuss whether a
credit event has occurred with respect to struggling electronics
retailer RadioShack.
The first meeting to discuss the issue was held today. The
Committee - composed of 10 sell-side and five buy-side voting
members - is in the process of considering whether a
failure-to-pay credit event has occurred.
The question follows the filing of a notice of default on
December 1 by a group of lenders led by Salus Capital Partners
LLC in connection with a rescue financing package entered into
on October 3.
Salus is the administrative agent on RadioShack's December
2018 US$250m second-lien term loan.
If it is determined an event has occurred, it would trigger
payout on US$583m in credit default swaps tied to the company's
debt.
RadioShack has one high-yield bond outstanding, a 6.75%
US$325m senior unsecured bond that matures in 2019 and is
trading around 20% of face value.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Paul
Kilby)