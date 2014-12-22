版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 23日 星期二 00:16 BJT

Lilly to divest some Sentinel products to win approval on Novartis

WASHINGTON Dec 22 Eli Lilly and Co has won approval to buy Novartis AG's animal health unit on condition that it divest the Sentinel line of products for treating heartworm in dogs, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The French company Virbac SA will buy the Sentinel product line, the FTC said.

The European Union approved the $5.4 billion deal in October. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐