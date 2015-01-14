BRIEF-JPMorgan considered proposed capital requirements in bid to Fed, CFO says

BRIEF-ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
* ARES Management LP says qtrly GAAP loss per common unit of $0.58
Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan CFO says much of legal expense in quarter was for 'incremental' cost of fx probe
* JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake and CEO Jamie Dimon speak to reporters about results
* JPMorgan CFO: bank gave 'consideration' to proposed new capital requirements when submitting request to Fed return capital
* JPMorgan CEO Dimon: expect to see U.S. wages rise with improvement in economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)
