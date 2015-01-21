版本:
2015年 1月 22日 星期四 07:13 BJT

BRIEF-EBay to take $100 mln charge in Q1 related to job cuts

Jan 21 EBay Inc

* EBay says exploring full or partial sale of enterprise unit or IPO

* EBay CFO says marketplace unit performance will worsen in first half of 2015 before rebounding in second half

* EBay says will take gaap charge of $100 million in Q1 related to job cuts, result in $300m savings in 2015

* EBay Inc says after data breach, occasional eBay users did not return as quickly as expected in Q4

* EBay inc says stronger U.S. Dollar also depressed fourth quarter results

* EBay says job cuts will be heavier in marketplace division, lighter in PayPal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman)
