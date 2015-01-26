Depository Trust suspends certificate-based services due to storm

NEW YORK Jan 26 The New York City-based
Depository Trust and Clearing Corp., which ensures that U.S.
stock, bond, mutual fund and many derivatives trades are paid
and accounted for, suspended deposit, withdrawal and other
services for certificate-based securities at 2 p.m. ET (1900
GMT) because of weather.
The utility's DTC unit said on Monday in a notice to U.S.
securities industry firms that services involving physical
certificates will remain shut on Tuesday and are expected to
resume on Wednesday "unless we provide notification otherwise."
The U.S. Northeast on Monday braced for a massive, crippling
blizzard that could dump as much as three feet of snow as tens
of millions of people were urged to stay home and airlines
canceled thousands of flights.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)