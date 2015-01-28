BRIEF-Continental CEO says now is not the time to get back into buying oil hedges

HOUSTON Jan 28 Ceo hamm says of u.s. Crude producers 'we are victims of our own success' for hurting prices by lifting global supply

* Continental ceo hamm says lenders are 'forcing' u.s. Oil industry to scale back expansion plans, shut in older wells, defer well completions

* Continental ceo hamm says north dakota's bakken crude output would 'level off in march' if rig count were cut 50 percent

* Continental ceo says low oil prices won't last, recent trend line shows oil near $90 a barrel, recovery could be to around $80 per barrel

* Continental ceo says now is not the time to get back into buying hedges for crude oil, says exited hedges because planned to cut capex