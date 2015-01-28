BRIEF-Continental CEO says now is not the time to get back into buying oil hedges

HOUSTON Jan 28 Ceo hamm says of u.s. Crude
producers 'we are victims of our own success' for hurting prices
by lifting global supply
* Continental ceo hamm says lenders are 'forcing' u.s. Oil
industry to scale back expansion plans, shut in older wells,
defer well completions
* Continental ceo hamm says north dakota's bakken crude
output would 'level off in march' if rig count were cut 50
percent
* 2015
* Continental ceo says low oil prices won't last, recent
trend line shows oil near $90 a barrel, recovery could be to
around $80 per barrel
* Continental ceo says now is not the time to get back into
buying hedges for crude oil, says exited hedges because planned
to cut capex
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Terry Wade)