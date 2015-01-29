BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum says bought 100,000 acres in Permian shale for $1.3 billion

Jan 29 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Says plans to spend $1.7 billion this year in Permian resources unit, $200 million less than 2014

* Says plans to use 19 rigs in Permian resources business this year, drill 167 horizontal wells

* Says bought 100,000 acres in Permian shale in fourth quarter for $1.3 billion, part of strategy to drill more efficiently

* Says Permian enhanced oil recovery business remains "very profitable," with costs of $30 per barrel of oil equivalent

* Says CO2 flooding remains a "very strong business"

* Says sale of entire company "probably not likely" right now, adds Chevron Corp doesn't "have any free cash"

* Says "way too early" to consider acquisitions, but generally not interested in buying a publicly traded company