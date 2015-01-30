版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 31日 星期六 00:26 BJT

Tyson CEO says West Coast port delays backing up meat exports

LOS ANGELES Jan 30 The West Coast port slowdown is starting to back up meat shipments-CEO West Coast port delays could affect livestock producers if not resolved soon-CEO Lower prices for international exports is offsetting the appreciating U.S. dollar-CEO (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐