BRIEF-Chevron CEO says "significant cost reduction efforts underway"

Jan 30 Chevron Corp

* CEO says capital spending on projects that have not received final investment decision will be "significantly reduced"

* CEO says "significant cost reduction efforts underway"

* CEO says "reviews underway" for possible layoffs in units around globe

* CEO says "we know how to manage costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
