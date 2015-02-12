Apache now keeping Egypt, North Sea units -CEO

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
HOUSTON Feb 12 Apache Corp has tabled its plans to sell or spin-off its businesses in Egypt and the North Sea because those projects generate needed cash in a time of low crude oil prices, the CEO said on Thursday.
"Clearly in this price environment it would not make sense to monetize them and they complement things very nicely so at this point, there are no plans to sell or spin them," Chief Executive John Christmann told investors on an earnings call.
However, Apache is exploring a possible sale of its non-LNG assets in Australia, the executive said. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
