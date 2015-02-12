版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 04:01 BJT

Apache now keeping Egypt, North Sea units -CEO

HOUSTON Feb 12 Apache Corp has tabled its plans to sell or spin-off its businesses in Egypt and the North Sea because those projects generate needed cash in a time of low crude oil prices, the CEO said on Thursday.

"Clearly in this price environment it would not make sense to monetize them and they complement things very nicely so at this point, there are no plans to sell or spin them," Chief Executive John Christmann told investors on an earnings call.

However, Apache is exploring a possible sale of its non-LNG assets in Australia, the executive said. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐