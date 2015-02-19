BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says has curtailed production deliberatively

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
Feb 19 EOG Resources Inc
* CEO says does not believe growing oil production in low-price environment "is a smart thing to do"
* CEO says "the (oil) market will rebalance"
* CEO says will run 27 rigs this year
* CEO says low oil prices an opportunity to "add low cost, high-quality acreage"
* CEO says sees potential for 10 to 30 percent vendor savings amidst oil price downturn
* Says Bakken well completion costs at $9.3 million, 11 percent cheaper than 2013
* Says believes "significant amount of remaining potential in the Bakken"
* CEO says he is "encouraged" U.S. Congress is "taking a look at lifting the ban on crude oil exports"
* CEO says "current (oil) prices are far short of what is necessary to sustain the supply need to meet world demand"
* CEO says "we have halted production growth deliberatively"
* CEO says will return to double-digit production growth when oil prices recover
* Says Q4 2014 effective tax rate was 61 percent
* Says wants to hedge more oil production this year
* Says plans to end 2015 with 285 wells waiting on completion, 85 more than beginning of year
* Says in low oil price environment, opportunities to increase the rate of dividend's growth are "limited"
* Says a $10 per barrel increase in oil prices would result in "significant additional return"
* Says decline rate for its wells is "slowing over time" due in part to improving technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab