Encana CEO says ready to respond if right asset sale opportunities arise

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 25 Canada's largest natural gas producer Encana Corp is prepared to respond if the right opportunities to sell assets come along, Chief Executive Doug Suttles told a fourth quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

In response to a question on whether there may be further opportunities to sell assets this year, Suttles said Encana had a bias towards a very focused portfolio.

"So we'll look to see if there are opportunities to do that," he said. "I can tell you we're prepared to respond if the right opportunities come along." (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
