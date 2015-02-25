版本:
2015年 2月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-National Bank CEO comments on stock buybacks

Feb 25 National Bank Of Canada CEO says feels it's accretive to buy back stock when it's trading below 10 times earnings Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Hodgson)
