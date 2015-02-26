版本:
BRIEF-CIBC CEO says interested in U.S. private banking, asset management acquisitions

Feb 26 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* CIBC CEO says interested in U.S. private banking and asset management acquisitions, but will have to meet strict valuation criteria Source for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Hodgson)
