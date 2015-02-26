版本:
BRIEF-Samson Resources working with restructuring advisers for dealing with its $3.8 bln debt - WSJ

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Samson Resources Corp working with restructuring advisers Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Blackstone Group LP

* Samson Resources Corp working with restructuring advisers on options for dealing with its $3.8 bln in debt - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/1zKZ8i8 Further company coverage: [BX.N KKR.N]
