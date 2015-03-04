版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Exxon CEO sees current oil price downturn persisting on supply

March 4 Exxon Mobil Corp

* CEO says confident about production outlook through 2017, less certainty beyond that time frame

* Exxon CEO says current price downturn likely to persist for a while due to resilient N. American tight oil supplies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Driver)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐