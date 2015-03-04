版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-J&J nearing deal to buy Pharmacyclics - FT

March 4 (Reuters) -

* Johnson & Johnson nearing deal to buy Pharmacyclics Inc - Financial Times Source text (on.ft.com/1EhbLrQ)

Further company coverage:

