BRIEF-Goldman Sachs's Cohn says Cuban is "wrong" on tech bubble

March 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn spoke on CNBC Wednesday morning. Below are some of his comments:

* Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn says negative interest rates across europe are concerning

* Goldman's Cohn says Fed should be "patient" on moves that affect interest rates

* Goldman's cohn says effects of "soaring dollar" on economy are just starting to be felt

* Goldman's Cohn concerned U.S. will run out of crude oil storage space

* Goldman's Cohn says Mark Cuban is "wrong" about tech companies being overvalued

* Goldman's Cohn declines to comment on stress test results expected later today, says bank is in good financial health (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)
