版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六 04:47 BJT

Waste Management wins antitrust approval for Deffenbaugh deal

WASHINGTON, March 13 The Justice Department said on Friday it granted antitrust approval for Waste Management Inc's purchase of Deffenbaugh Disposal, Inc.

Waste Management Inc,, a $14 billion a year garbage and recycling giant, agreed to sell assets in Kansas and Arkansas in order to win approval for the $405 million deal, the department said.

The divestitures were focused on small container waste services, or collecting solid waste from offices and apartment buildings, the department said.

Deffenbaugh has disposal services in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and had revenues of $180 million in 2013, the department said in a court filing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐