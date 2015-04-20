BRIEF-Morgan Stanley bond trading revenue highest in 3 years-CEO

April 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat spoke on a
conference call with analysts on Monday to discuss first-quarter
results. Below are some of their comments:
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities revenue was
strongest in three years-CEO
* Morgan Stanley FICC trading performance is evidence its
strategy for the business is working-CEO
* Morgan Stanley "must see this play out for more than one
quarter" in FICC before saying it is a success-CEO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodity trading revenue
was higher despite using less balance sheet-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income risk-weighted assets were $174
billion in first quarter-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income risk-weighted assets down from
$188 billion at year-end
* Morgan Stanley has "resisted" putting timeline on hitting
return on equity target-CEO
* Morgan Stanley CEO on hitting 10 pct annual ROE: "We're
not going to give you a formal date on this"
* Morgan Stanley did not "dial up risk" to achieve
first-quarter results-CEO
* Morgan Stanley does not expect meaningful impact on
business due to Department of Labor proposal-CFO
* Morgan Stanley expects changes in activity and higher
compliance costs related to DOL proposal-CFO
* Morgan Stanley CFO commenting on Dept of Labor proposal
related to financial advisors
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)