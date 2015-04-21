BRIEF-United Tech comments on first quarter conference call

April 21 United Tech CEO says expects to complete evaluation process for strategic options for Sikorsky around mid year

* Cfo says construction activity in china has clearly been slowing

* United tech cfo says lower oil prices negatively impacted demand for new helicopters

* United tech ceo says does not want to commit to further large share buyback to keep m&a opportunity open