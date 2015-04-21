版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 22日 星期三 06:21 BJT

CERAWEEK-Continental Resources CEO says U.S. oil export ban could be lifted by year's end

April 21 Continental Resources Inc

* Chief Executive Harold Hamm says believes U.S. crude export ban could be lifted by year's end

* Hamm says Continental has cut costs 20 to 25 percent since December

* Hamm says Continental getting recovery rates of 16 to 20 percent on some of its U.S. shale wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

