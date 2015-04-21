CERAWEEK-Continental Resources CEO says U.S. oil export ban could be lifted by year's end

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Continental Resources Inc
* Chief Executive Harold Hamm says believes U.S. crude export ban could be lifted by year's end
* Hamm says Continental has cut costs 20 to 25 percent since December
* Hamm says Continental getting recovery rates of 16 to 20 percent on some of its U.S. shale wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.