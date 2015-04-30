BRIEF-Exxon exec says has just under 40 U.S. shale rigs running

April 30 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Exec says the company has the financial strength for
potential acquisition targets
* Exxon exec says there are ongoing state and federal
investigations underway at the torrance refinery
* Exxon exec says well costs in lower 48 unconventional
fields are down about 20 percent
* Exxon mobil exec says can't estimate when the company's
torrance refinery will resume normal operations
* Exxon exec says the company is making good progress
reducing costs related to services, rig rates and raw materials
* Exxon exec says company has just below 40 rigs in its
three u.s. Shale plays, rig numbers have been trending downward
(Reporting By Anna Driver)