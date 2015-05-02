SurveyMonkey CEO Goldberg, husband of Facebook's Sandberg, dies

SAN FRANCISCO May 2 SurveyMonkey CEO and husband of Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Dave Goldberg, died unexpectedly on Friday night, his brother Robert wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"It's with incredible shock and sadness that I'm letting our friends and family know that my amazing brother, Dave Goldberg, beloved husband of Sheryl Sandberg, father of two wonderful children, and son of Paula Goldberg, passed away suddenly last night," Robert Goldberg wrote.

Goldberg, 47, joined SurveyMonkey, which helps organizations conduct surveys, in 2009. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; editing by Matthew Lewis)