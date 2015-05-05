BRIEF-Noble Energy says 29 percent of 2016 production hedged

May 5 Noble Energy Inc
* CEO says plans to drill two exploration wells in Falkland
Islands this year
* CEO says should be cash flow neutral by middle of 2015
* CEO says should exit 2015 "on a nice trajectory"
* Says 29 percent of 2016 production hedged
* Chief Executive David Stover says will add second
completion crew later this year in DJ Basin
* CEO has already received 20 percent savings from suppliers
year-to-date
* CEO says meeting budgeted well costs for 2015
* CEO says plan to run one operated rig in Marcellus in
second half of 2015
* Says Rio Grande project in U.S. Gulf on track to have
first production in fourth quarter
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)