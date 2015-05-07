版本:
BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum says making 'good money at $60' oil

May 7 Oasis Petroleum Inc

* Exec says making 'good money at $60' a barrel, driving well and operating costs down

* Oasis exec says higher oil prices offer more flexibility, but hasn't decided yet to ramp up activity

* Oasis says 60 percent of 2015 oil output hedged at more than $80 a barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)
