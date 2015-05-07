BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum says making 'good money at $60' oil

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
May 7 Oasis Petroleum Inc
* Exec says making 'good money at $60' a barrel, driving well and operating costs down
* Oasis exec says higher oil prices offer more flexibility, but hasn't decided yet to ramp up activity
* Oasis says 60 percent of 2015 oil output hedged at more than $80 a barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)
* Signed multi-unit franchise deal with LBBIG to open a minimum of eight little big burger locations in Southern California by 2021
* Willis lease finance reports first quarter pretax profit grew 104% to $14.4 million