版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 01:06 BJT

BRIEF-Continental Resources says $70 oil 'turns it on for us'

May 7 Continental Resources Inc

* Executive says wants to see strength and stability in oil prices before adjusting guidance upward

* CEO Harold Hamm says $70 a barrel is a price "that turns it on for us"

* Continental Resources says very close to cashflow neutrality at current oil prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terry Wade)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐