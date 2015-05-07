BRIEF-Apache eyes more Eagle Ford activity at $65 a barrel-CEO

May 7 Apache Corp

* CEO says on track to achieve 25 percent reduction in average drilling and completion costs

* Apache CEO says company prepared to ramp up drilling program if oil prices stabilize and cash flow increases

* Apache CEO says company will be a more active driller in the eagle ford when oil approaches $65 a barrel

* Apache CEO says Permian output will gradually increase for the rest of the year at current activity levels