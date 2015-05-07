版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Apple Watch processor made by Samsung - ifxit

May 7 Apple Watch's Processor Is Contract Manufactured By Samsung Electronics, according to a teardown by ifixit. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)
