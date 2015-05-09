MEDIA-Charter seeking at least $25 bln in financing for Time Warner merger -WSJ

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
May 9 (Reuters) -
-- Source link: (on.wsj.com/1ElCL5g)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
