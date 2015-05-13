BRIEF-North Dakota official expects rig count to only drop by one

May 13 (Reuters) -
* North Dakota Director Of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms says
only expects one more drilling rig to drop from existing count
of 83
* North Dakota's Helms says rigs would be added back in
"measurable quantities" with oil prices around $70 per
barrel
* North Dakota's Helms says test of 2,600 oil wells showed
all but eight compliant with new vapor pressure regulations
* North Dakota's Helms says eight that were not compliant
were given 48 hours to meet standards, and did so
* North Dakota's Helms says testing remaining wells in state
to ensure compliance with new vapor pressure regulations
* North Dakota's Helms 'have not contemplated any penalties'
for companies not compliant with new vapor pressure rules
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)