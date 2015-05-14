版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-CBS Chairman Sumner Redstone said he will not attend the CBS shareholder meeting on May 21

May 14 Cbs Corp

* Chairman Sumner Redstone said he will not attend the CBS shareholder meeting on May 21 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jennifer Saba)
