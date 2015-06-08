版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-Apple says Apple Music will be priced at $9.99 a month

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 * Apple says Apple Music will be priced at $9.99 a month after initial 3-month free membership * Apple says Apple Music will offer $14.99/month family plan (Reporting By Peter Henderson)

