BRIEF-Morgan Stanley trading volumes "uneven" in 2nd qtr-CFO

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said on Tuesday that trading volumes in the second quarter so far have been "more uneven" than in the first quarter.
Pruzan, who was speaking at a financial services conference the bank was hosting, said spikes in volatility, and a selloff in interest rate products created "uneven" trading trends. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021