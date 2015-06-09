版本:
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley trading volumes "uneven" in 2nd qtr-CFO

June 9 Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said on Tuesday that trading volumes in the second quarter so far have been "more uneven" than in the first quarter.

Pruzan, who was speaking at a financial services conference the bank was hosting, said spikes in volatility, and a selloff in interest rate products created "uneven" trading trends. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

