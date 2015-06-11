版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 23:00 BJT

BRIEF-Fox says board to discuss succession

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Twenty-First Century Fox says in statement that board will discuss succession at its next regularly scheduled meeting (Reporting By Peter Henderson)

