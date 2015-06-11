版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Source confirms Rupert Murdoch plans to step down as Fox CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Source confirms Rupert Murdoch plans to step down as Fox CEO; James Murdoch would become CEO (Reporting By Peter Henderson)

