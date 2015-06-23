Novavax extends gains, hits highest since 2002

NEW YORK, June 23 **Shares of Novavax extend gains in late afternoon trading on Tuesday; last up 11.7 percent at $11.12 after hitting its highest level since April 2002.

** Volume more than three times the 10-day moving average.

** The stock has risen more than 22 percent since June 16's close, and is up 85 percent for the year so far.

** It is among a handful of companies that have done vaccine work on MERS, a virus that continues to spread in South Korea. That may be partly why the shares have been gaining, according to one analyst. There is no vaccine yet for the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

** Heightened activity comes with company set to announce clinical data from four of its ongoing clinical trials in Q3

** On Tuesday, Novavax options were active with volume at volume 6,300 contracts traded, or 4 times average, according to Trade Alert

** Calls outnumber puts by 8-to-1, with July calls at strikes $9 through $12 busiest